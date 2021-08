Let’s face it that even a full life is stressful at times. The physical and mental toll stress can take on us can be overwhelming. While you can't completely avoid stress, you can take measures to make it more manageable. At times, stress is even a good thing. A little stress can motivate you to try harder, reach your goals and persevere in the face of hardship. Too much pressure, however, can cause us to suffer mentally and make life itself feel like a burden. To start relieving stress and living more simply, here are a few things to try.