CGI Merchant Group Adds Hospitality OPS Veteran Robert Festinger to its Roster as VP of Hospitality Asset Management
MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGI Merchant Group, LLC (CGI) — a global investment management firm with a focus on real estate and private equity — recently welcomed Robert Festinger as vice president of hospitality asset management. Festinger, an award-winning industry veteran, will play an integral role in driving the success of the firm's growing hospitality investment portfolio.www.ontownmedia.com
