CGI Merchant Group Adds Hospitality OPS Veteran Robert Festinger to its Roster as VP of Hospitality Asset Management

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.