These are the 10 most popular stocks being talked about on Reddit's Wall Street Bets forum

Don't add too many stocks to your portfolio; choose a few for optimum results. Even in a slowdown, this company's growth is strong. It can be tempting to add any and all stocks of the moment to your portfolio. But a small mix of growth and value stocks is your best bet to achieve long-term wealth. While 10 to 15 stocks are enough to diversify your portfolio, many experts recommend holding 20 to 25 for greater opportunities and lower exposure to risk. Investors who subscribe to this belief get a good mix between maximizing the benefit of owning the best growth stocks while locking in greater stability in their overall portfolios.