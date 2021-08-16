Maintaining your lawn in humid weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is still going strong in the Pioneer Valley, but fall is just over a month away. Most of us didn’t have to worry about making sure our yards had enough water during the month of July since we saw rain almost every single day. Just last week, temperatures soared into the 90s and the humidity made it feel even hotter. It is important to not over-water your lawn, the humidity helps keep your lawn wet and over-watering could lead to diseases growing.