Europe urges unity on Taliban but is quiet on failed mission

By SYLVIA HUI, LORNE COOK - Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — European countries have looked on with dismay as two decades of a U.S-led Western campaign in Afghanistan collapsed within hours. Britain and European governments say they will not recognize any government formed by the Taliban, and want the West to work together on a common stance on the matter. But U.K. and European leaders have so far not spoken forcefully on Afghanistan, and their hands are tied in many ways. They have little leverage on the Taliban, and they are deeply reluctant to publicly criticize the withdrawal decision by the United States. NATO countries were left with little choice but to exit Afghanistan after President Joe Biden announced in April that he was ending the U.S. involvement in the war.

