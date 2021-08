Google Pixel 5a 5G has been silently launched and it comes with the same design as the Pixel 4a 5G from September last year. In fact, not just the design, most of the specifications remain the same as well. Google has only made a few changes to the new phone while making it a bit cheaper. Pixel 5a 5G comes with a slightly larger display, features a dust and water resistance rating, and a much larger battery compared to the Pixel 4a 5G. While the Pixel 5a retails with a bundled charger, Google has reportedly confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will not come with a charger in the box.