Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Uzbekistan says it downed Afghan military plane crossing in

By DARIA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan on Sunday and Uzbek authorities said Monday that it was downed by the country’s air defense system over an attempt to illegally enter Uzbekistan’s air space. The incident took place in southeastern Uzbekistan, in the Surkhandarya region on the border with Afghanistan. The plane crash was first reported by local media. Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry initially said it was studying the videos and reports of the crash, then confirmed the crash took place. Only later Monday did it reveal that the plane was downed. Ministry officials told Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency that the country’s air defense system “averted an attempt by an Afghan military plane to illegally cross Uzbekistan’s air border.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uzbekistan#Plane Crash#Air Defense#Ap#Defense Ministry#Ria Novosti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
CNBC

Putin says Russian navy can carry out 'unpreventable strike' if needed

Putin's words follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters. The Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an "unpreventable strike" if needed,...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
Politicsglobalvoices.org

Russia blames Azerbaijan for violating ceasefire

Russian authorities blamed Azerbaijan for violating the ceasefire agreement that was signed last November, as tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to rise. This was the first time that Moscow explicitly blamed one side for violating the ceasefire. Previously ceasefire breaches were described in more neutral terms, urging both parties to respect the truce. “The Azerbaijani armed forces carried out two strikes using attack-type quadcopters on the position of the Nagorno-Karabakh armed formations. There were no casualties,” read the statement by Russia's Ministry of Defense on its website referring to clashes that took place on August 11.
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Which countries produce Russian weapons

Russia produces all types of weapons, ranging from knives to nuclear submarines, but little do people know that thousands are manufactured outside of the country. For decades, Russia not only sold weapons, but also created military facilities around the world to produce hi-tech armament for its clients. Sometimes, the country sells licenses with whole technical documentation on military gear to make its foreign partner capable of producing Russian weapons on its own.
communitynewscorp.com

Two Bundeswehr helicopters have arrived in Kabul

The Bundeswehr brought two helicopters to the Afghan capital Kabul for people to fly. “The two Airbus H145M helicopters which were loaded yesterday at Wunstorf have arrived in Kabul,” the Bundeswehr wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. With their help, those in danger should be brought to safety who cannot make it to the airport on their own due to the dangerous and confusing situation. According to the Ministry of Defense, the machines can be used to rescue German citizens or local workers from dangerous situations.
Politicssecurityboulevard.com

Discovered Tablet Confirms Russian Covert Action in Libya

When you lose your device, be it a laptop, tablet or phone, what have you lost? That is the question every CISO should be encouraging employees to ask as they provision and maintain devices that contain sensitive information. The Wagner Group no doubt wishes their mercenaries were asking that question, given the recent revelation from the BBC.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Associated Press

Russian MiG-29 jet crashes, killing pilot

MOSCOW (AP) — A MiG-29 military jet crashed in southern Russia during a routine flight and the pilot was killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. The jet wasn’t equipped with ammunition and crashed in a secluded area near a military training ground in the Astrakhan region, located about 1,180 kilometers (730 miles) south of Moscow, the ministry said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy