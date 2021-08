The popular narrative surrounding the Chicago White Sox right now is their ability to play against good teams. Earlier in the season and against the New York Yankees in general, that was a fair thing to worry about. However, they just defeated the Oakland A’s 3-1 in a four-game series. They have also defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Houston Astros in three-game series 2-1 in recent weeks. This recent one against the A’s should make them feel very good going forward.