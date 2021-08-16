Cancel
Florida State

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Florida, Monday, Aug. 16

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare there are 86 positive coronavirus patients. Eleven of those patients had previously received the vaccine.

As of Monday, Aug. 16, South Georgia Medical Center reached a record high number of 109 inpatients positive with COVID-19. This comes directly after the health system experienced a significant increase in the demand for COVID-19 tests.

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations for the State: 15,656

