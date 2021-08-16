Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

What Is a Markup Language?

By Vann Vicente
howtogeek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkup languages are the invisible backbone of many things we do on a computer, like sending messages, viewing documents, and browsing the internet. Here’s a brief look at what they do. Markup Text. The text you’re reading right now isn’t just made up of text characters. When a group of...

www.howtogeek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Markup Language#Mathematics#The Markup#Html#Xml#Howtogeek#Bbcode#Svg#Whatsapp#Typora#Stackedit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Natural Language-guided Programming

In today's software world with its cornucopia of reusable software libraries, when a programmer is faced with a programming task that they suspect can be completed through the use of a library, they often look for code examples using a search engine and then manually adapt found examples to their specific context of use. We put forward a vision based on a new breed of developer tools that have the potential to largely automate this process. The key idea is to adapt code autocompletion tools such that they take into account not only the developer's already-written code but also the intent of the task the developer is trying to achieve next, formulated in plain natural language. We call this practice of enriching the code with natural language intent to facilitate its completion natural language-guided programming.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use the Markup Feature on Your Mac

Markup is one of the most useful built-in features in the Apple ecosystem. If you need a quick fix for your media or need to annotate documents before sending them over to someone’s email, this feature has your back. While the feature is often heavily utilized in iPhones and iPads,...
Computersapppicker.com

PDFpen 2 - Highlight, Markup, Edit, Fill & Sign PDF docs

PDFpen 2 - Highlight, Markup, Edit, Fill & Sign PDF docs offers passcode protection, folders for sorting your documents, and you can also add text and images to your documents. As I said, it does an awful lot!. What’s more, you can share your documents with others online via email,...
Relationshipsmakeuseof.com

The 8 Easiest Programming Languages for Kids

Learning to code is a challenge no matter how old you are, but it can be especially tough for kids. Not only are general programming concepts difficult to grasp, but all the rules and syntax required can be tough to get right. Luckily, several languages are naturally easier to learn....
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to change the keyboard language on Android

It's useful to know how to change the keyboard language on an Android device, especially if you speak multiple languages or if you simply want to fully customize your on-screen input method. Say what you like about Android, but its customization options are exactly what sets its devices apart from Apple.
arxiv.org

Program Synthesis with Large Language Models

Jacob Austin, Augustus Odena, Maxwell Nye, Maarten Bosma, Henryk Michalewski, David Dohan, Ellen Jiang, Carrie Cai, Michael Terry, Quoc Le, Charles Sutton. This paper explores the limits of the current generation of large language models for program synthesis in general purpose programming languages. We evaluate a collection of such models (with between 244M and 137B parameters) on two new benchmarks, MBPP and MathQA-Python, in both the few-shot and fine-tuning regimes. Our benchmarks are designed to measure the ability of these models to synthesize short Python programs from natural language descriptions. The Mostly Basic Programming Problems (MBPP) dataset contains 974 programming tasks, designed to be solvable by entry-level programmers. The MathQA-Python dataset, a Python version of the MathQA benchmark, contains 23914 problems that evaluate the ability of the models to synthesize code from more complex text. On both datasets, we find that synthesis performance scales log-linearly with model size. Our largest models, even without finetuning on a code dataset, can synthesize solutions to 59.6 percent of the problems from MBPP using few-shot learning with a well-designed prompt. Fine-tuning on a held-out portion of the dataset improves performance by about 10 percentage points across most model sizes. On the MathQA-Python dataset, the largest fine-tuned model achieves 83.8 percent accuracy. Going further, we study the model's ability to engage in dialog about code, incorporating human feedback to improve its solutions. We find that natural language feedback from a human halves the error rate compared to the model's initial prediction. Additionally, we conduct an error analysis to shed light on where these models fall short and what types of programs are most difficult to generate. Finally, we explore the semantic grounding of these models by fine-tuning them to predict the results of program execution. We find that even our best models are generally unable to predict the output of a program given a specific input.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Group and Ungroup Shapes and Objects in Microsoft Word

When you work with shapes and objects in Microsoft Word, one of the most convenient features is Grouping. By grouping these types of elements together, they become one. This makes moving, resizing, and formatting them easier. How to Group Objects in Word. Maybe you’re making a flowchart or creating instructions...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Open Windows PowerShell as an Admin in Windows 10

Almost everything you need to do in Windows PowerShell you can do in a normal window. However, you’ll occasionally have to open PowerShell as an admin to run certain commands that require you to have elevated privileges. Here’s how. Table of Contents. Use Windows Search. You can quickly launch Windows...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Launch Cron Automatically in WSL on Windows 10 and 11

Windows has several ways to automate tasks. The most common tool is the Windows Task Scheduler, but if you’re using the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), there’s also the cron daemon that runs tasks in the background for your WSL install. Cron Isn’t Running by Default. On Windows 10 and...
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Delete Temporary Files on Windows 10

Windows temp files, as the name implies, are temporary files created by certain programs when in use on your Windows 10 device. These files can quickly add up and consume valuable storage space, so you may want to delete them. Table of Contents. Use Disk Cleanup. Disk Cleanup is a...
Computershowtogeek.com

ICloud for Windows Finally Lets You Manage Your Passwords

If there’s one feature anyone who uses a Windows PC and an iPhone is looking for, it’s the ability to manage their passwords in iCloud for Windows. Well, version 12.5 of iCloud finally adds a proper password manager, making a far more complete and functional app. iCloud’s New Windows Password...
Technologyhowtogeek.com

What Are Decentralized VPNs?

Decentralized VPNs might be the latest way in which we can stay safe on the web—and are even touted as a way in which we can change the way the internet works. But what are these services exactly, and how do they work?. Regular VPN vs. Decentralized VPN. We’ll explain...
Coding & Programminglifewire.com

How AI Can Turn Language into Code

Computer programming is getting some help from artificial intelligence. OpenAI has released a new version of Codex, an artificial intelligence (AI) system that translates written language into code. Codex won’t quite allow you to program without any experience, but there are a growing number of ways that people can do just that.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Number or Label Equations in Microsoft Word

If the document you’re creating includes equations, you might plan to number or label them. For both standard and nonstandard formatting, we’ll show you how to add numbers and labels to equations in Microsoft Word. Number Equations in Microsoft Word. Whether you plan to use a table of figures or...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use the fsck Command on Linux

All of our important data sits in a file system of one type or another, and file system issues are bound to happen. On Linux, we can use the fsck command to find and fix file system errors. File Systems Are Software. File systems are one of the most critical...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

Adobe Photoshop’s Sky Replacement Tool Gets Even More Powerful

Adobe has been rather busy working on Photoshop for iPad and desktop. The company announced many new features designed to make creating beautiful images on iPad and desktop a more streamlined experience. The company added improvements to sky replacement, and an independent Bezier handle was added to the Transform Warp...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use Conditional Formatting to Find Duplicate Data in Excel

Whether you obtain data from an external source or have someone performing data entry, mistakes can happen. If you’re concerned that you may have duplicate data in Microsoft Excel, you can find out quickly with conditional formatting. You might have details for customers, locations, vendors, or something similar where duplicate...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Excel cannot Add or Create New Cells; How do I fix this?

Excel is one of the most extensively used applications of the Microsoft Suite, almost at par with Word and Excel. The app provides a wide range of uses, from managing your personal finance to creating professional models. This is done by imputing data on rows and columns of cells. Sometimes, though, you may face errors with these cells. A very common one is where Excel says that it cannot add or create any new cells, which can be a problem if you’re in the middle of developing a spreadsheet. In this article, we will be demonstrating how you can fix this error.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Making the Anomaly Database

This is part two of the two part post related to Docker, Postgres databases and Anomaly data-sets. Read Part 1, which teaches you how to setup a new postgres database using Docker. This post describes how you populate the anomaly database built in Part 1. Motivation. Continuing the theme of...
Softwaregizmochina.com

Microsoft makes it harder to switch default Edge browser in Windows 11

The upcoming release of Microsoft Windows 11 will apparently make the task of switching default browsers even more tedious. The latest build of the OS would make it even harder to switch browsers while also ignoring browser defaults in different areas. According to a report from TheVerge, the American tech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy