U.S. teen Gio Reyna ready to star for Dortmund as new No. 7

 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — United States teenager Gio Reyna is poised to become one of German soccer giant Borussia Dortmund’s brightest stars after being rewarded for his remarkable development with the prestigious No. 7 jersey. Reyna says he feels ready to take on a bigger role to help Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and do well in the Champions League. Reyna says “hopefully I can have a really big impact this season.” The 18-year-old Reyna says he feels strong mentally and physically. Reyna was speaking before Tuesday’s German Supercup game with Bayern.

