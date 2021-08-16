Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Fuego Del Sol On What He Was Told About AEW Rampage Segment, Backstage Reaction To His AEW Signing

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent edition of his Twitch stream, new AEW signee Fuego Del Sol discussed his segment with Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage, the backstage reaction to him earning a contract, and much more. Here’s what Fuego had to say (via Fightful):. Fuego Del Sol on what he was told...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Nick
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Sammy Guevara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Aew Rampage#The Young Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Tony Khan ‘Suspending’ Huge AEW Star?

RingsideNews.com reported that AEW’s Max Caster was suspended for two months without pay after his Simone Biles joke. Voices of Wrestling tweeted, “We are told there is no truth to a report circulating from Ringside News that Max Caster has been suspended for two months without pay. This was described to us as “total fiction”.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Brother Leaks Sad Health News

Bo Dallas, who is the brother of former WWE star Bray Wyatt, had revealed that he is unaware of exactly when he suffered the neck injury and said that he had worked with WWE with a broken neck. Along with the likes of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay, Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April following WrestleMania 37.
WWEPopculture

WWE Fan-Favorite's Daughter Joins Major Wrestling Promotion

A WWE legend's daughter will be competing in a major wrestling promotion next weekend. Earlier this month, it was announced that Bianca Carelli will be featured in NWA's Empowerrr pay-per-view on Aug. 28, and she will take part in the NWA Women's Invitational Cup. The winner of the match will earn a title shot at the NWA World Women's Championship at NWA 73 the following night. Carelli is the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella (real name Anthony Carelli).
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Teases The Most Anticipated Announcement In AEW’s History

Taking to his Twitter page, AEW President Tony Khan has commented on what he calls the “most anticipated announcement in AEW history at #AEWRampage.”. At the time of writing no such announcement has been confirmed for tomorrow nights show. Though, CM Punks’s return to wrestling has been widely speculated to be occurring at the show. Khan would also comment that; “A new era in AEW begins tomorrow.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Drops Bad Jon Moxley Bombshell

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on his former Shield stablemate, Dean Ambrose(now Jon Moxley in AEW). While speaking to Ariel Helwani, The Tribal Chief went on to reflect on his former stablemate’s recent performance in AEW. Roman Reigns claims he is better than Jon Moxley. Reigns said...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Stunned By WWE Firing Rumor

The former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman recently opened up on the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from WWE. During a Twitch stream last year, WWE star AJ Styles had shared his thoughts on how he felt Heyman played a role in the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Darby Allin Comments On Sting’s Backstage Attitude In AEW, More

During a recent interview with Metro UK, AEW Superstar Darby Allin commented on Sting’s backstage attitude in AEW, possibly teaming with him to face Ric Flair and Andrade in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On teaming with Sting to face Ric Flair...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

CM Punk Signs In AEW With Top WCW Star?

AEW has been very active as they are making some huge signings including the likes of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, who are almost confirmed to land in the promotion. Punk is expected to make his pro-wrestling return and AEW debut at tonight’s AEW Rampage: The First Dance which is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago. Matt Riddle Spotted With WWE Diva At Pool.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Paul Wight (Big Show) Makes Surprise Save On AEW Dynamite

He’s back. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works as there is now another major promotion with a lot of money and a good television slot. The promotion is able to offer wrestlers something they have not had in a very long time: another place to go besides WWE. Several former WWE stars have appeared in AEW, and one of them did something big this week.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Fans To Be Required To Wear Masks At AEW Dynamite & AEW Rampage This Week

As many of you know, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will be taking place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA this week. The shows will air live on Wednesday and Friday. Prior to the events, the venue has clarified its mask policy. At both Wednesday night’s Dynamite and...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tommy Dreamer On What Effect CM Punk Signing With AEW May Have

Andy Malnoske recently spoke with ECW Original Tommy Dreamer at ECPW Slam Fest ’21 for The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. Dreamer is still an active in-ring competitor wrestling for various promotions from time to time, but he can also be found as one of the hosts for Busted Open. Speaking from that experience, Dreamer reflected on pro wrestling during the pandemic.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tecia Torres ‘Hospitalization’ Photo Stuns UFC Fans

UFC strawweight fighter Tecia Torres had previously suffered an injury during her fight with Angela Hill at UFC 265. He had taken to her social media account to let her fans that during the second round of the fight, she felt that she had broken my hand. She had kept fighting because that is what she believes fighters do but it turns out it got worse,

Comments / 0

Community Policy