JT Daniels Signs Major NIL Deal With Trading Card Company

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels didn't hit the ground running with NIL deals once the NCAA passed legislation allowing it. He told reporters at SEC media days that NIL wasn't a significant focus as he and many of the players he talked to were already in "season mode." Daniels did sign with Everett Sports Management to help him navigate the booming NIL market. The agency is no stranger to notable Dawgs, representing notable former Dawgs such as Sony Michel, De'Andre Swift, and Nick Chubb.

ESM seems to have served him well as Daniels has signed an exclusive trading card deal that will net him $100 per signature. The six-month contract will earn him 50% royalties on both signed and unsigned cards.

ESM Football estimates that this deal could reach seven figures. Seven figures have been a benchmark in NIL discussions after Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed to a booster organization in Texas that first-year starter Bryce Young had signed NIL deals that totaled north of a million dollars. Many around the sport considered this speech to be a thinly veiled recruiting pitch to prospects looking to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness.

A million-dollar payday may be in JT Daniels's future, but he doesn't plan to keep it all for himself. Daniels has reportedly promised that 50% of the revenue made off of this deal will go towards his fellow teammates. This generosity should go a long way to alleviate some fans' concerns that injecting NIL money into the sport will cause tension in locker rooms.

NIL as a way to help others seems to be the strategy for Daniels as his first major partnership under NIL was with Extra Special People. This Watkinsville-based organization creates transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families. In his announcement of the partnership, Daniels said, "I will prioritize partnerships that are inclusive of my teammates and support organizations like ESP."