Fantasia Film Fest 2021 Review Roundup Part 1 – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, King Knight, More

An oil company is buying up land around an all but dead American town in the South. One of the last holdouts is the old Graham place on the outskirts. However, it comes with a warning - the land is cursed. At least the locals believe it to be. Tommy Graham lives at the home with his father, the cantankerous and caustic Josiah. Tommy’s brother and sister, Eli and Mary, left home a long time ago; they now live at the opposite ends of the spectrum. Late one night though Josiah gets a visit and a message that sends him on the path of righteousness, much to Tommy’s delight. To make things right they’ve got to fix up the old place and sort out their lives.