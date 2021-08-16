Cancel
Movies

Fantasia Film Fest 2021 Review Roundup Part 1 – We're All Going to the World's Fair, King Knight, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantasia International Film Festival 2021 is now in full swing, and we have a full explosion of genre offerings whether you’re able to attend in-person in Montreal or virtually. The festival has been delivering some great genre films that are going to be making waves as they get distribution and come to streamers or theaters near you.

Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Pagan comedy King Knight gets a trailer ahead of Fantasia premiere

Ahead of its world premiere this Sunday at the Fantasia Film Festival, a trailer, poster and images have been released for writer-director Richard Bates Jr.’s upcoming comedy King Knight which stars Matthew Gray Gubler as a high priest of a coven of witches who finds himself on a journey of self-discovery when a secret from his past throws his life into turmoil; check them out here…
Retaildailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: KING KNIGHT Shines a Positive and Humorous Light on Wicca

We’re all good people, but we’re full of shit. Or, as the characters in King Knight say, we all have “poo in our butts” (whether or not this applies to Juliette Binoche, however, is a topic of debate in the film). We’re all imperfect human beings, some more malicious than others, and it’s the outsider who receives the brunt of that malice. Writer-director Richard Bates Jr. (Excision, Tone-Deaf) looks at the outsider with a dark sense of humor and with a farcical approach, creating one of the best comedies of the year. While looking at religion, conservatives, and society in general, King Knight aims to present Wicca in a positive light. It succeeds, leading to a journey of acceptance and rebirth.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Richard Bates Jr. on his new film King Knight and the work of John Waters

EJ Moreno speaks with director Richard Bates Jr. about his new film King Knight…. Richard Bates Jr. is one of the unique voices in all of film. Each of his movies has a surreal and strange tone to them, much like the work of legendary filmmaker John Waters. During our interview, Bates opened up to me about inspirations, what comedy movies he enjoys, and how his latest comedy King Knight pays homage to Waters. Enjoy our conversation below:
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Interview: Director Richard Bates Jr. on Finding Happiness and More for KING KNIGHT

This writer has been fortunate to have covered all of Richard Bates Jr.’s films ever since he exploded onto the scene in 2012 with his stunner, Excision. Ricky’s latest project is King Knight, which follows the high priest of a modern-day coven (played hilariously by Matthew Gray Gubler), who finds himself dealing with a bit of an existential crisis after he gets invited to attend his 20th high school reunion.
Movieswhereyat.com

Film Review: The Green Knight

Ever since the early 80s saw a brief explosion of R-rated sword-and-sorcery films, movies about knights have been overwhelmingly aimed at kids/adolescents. So it's nice that director David Lowery (2018's excellent The Old Man and the Gun) has adapted the Arthurian story Sir Gawain and the Green Knight into the R-rated The Green Knight. Unfortunately, the film only sometimes succeeds.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

[Fantasia ’21] ‘King Knight’ review: Wild comedy keeps the laughs coming

King Knight is an outrageous comedy making its world premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival. The movie is about the high priest of a coven of witches named Thorn Adams (Matthew Gray Gubler). When his wife Willow (Angela Sarafyan) discovers his dark secret he must confront his past. Along the way, he risks losing his friends, tests the strength of his relationship, and must reevaluate his entire life.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Fantasia 2021: Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes, Sweetie, You Won't Believe It, King Knight

This year's Fantasia International Film Festival kicked off this weekend, starting the 25th edition. For American press, it will be a virtual experience, physically removed from the electric Montreal screenings that can anoint new genre favorites in just 90 minutes or even less. But our excitement for the festival is just the same this year as any, starting with these 12 movies we're excited to see. We'll be covering Fantasia throughout its month-long run, so be sure to check back here throughout these next three weeks.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: BABY MONEY: A Sleek and Slim Thriller of a Heist Gone Wrong [Fantasia 2021]

Baby Money (2021) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie directed by Mikhael Bassilli and Luc Walpoth, starring Danay Garcia, Michael Drayer, Joey Kern, Taja V. Simpson, Jean St. James, Travis Hammer, Vernon Taylor III, Christopher Kriesa, Eric Davis, Robert Mammana, Al Burke, Cooper Rivers, Richard Bon Bon Centeno, Hannah Reese, Filip Sertic, Kenneth Beck, and Esteban Alejandro.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Fantasia ’21 Exclusive: Richard Bates Jr. on “KING KNIGHT” and the lighter side of Wicca

Writer/director Richard Bates Jr. has established a particular brand of idiosyncratic genre cinema over the past decade, since his debut with 2012’s EXCISION. His recent TRASH FIRE and TONE-DEAF have gone to some pretty dark, even cynical places, but his new feature KING KNIGHT, a world premiere at the current Fantasia International Film Festival, is a more upbeat project.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Fantasia Film Festival: Love, Life and Goldfish (すくってごらん) Review

Based on the josei manga by Noriko Ootani, Love, Life and Goldfish lean heavily on the style of material it’s based on. From the expressive kanji letters overlaid on the screen to the anime-style Japanese pop (J-pop) music, Love, Life and Goldfish feel like an anime come to life. What makes Goldfish so intriguing to Western audiences is that the film is one of the rare musical films that come from Japan. Yet, what Westerners don’t realize is that Japanese cinema has seen a recent boom in musical films over the past 3 years alone. Films such as Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku and Dance With Me have shown a market for these types of films at the Japanese box office.
MoviesFilm Freak Central

Fantasia Fest '21: Introduction

Oftentimes, when I see something I love outside a festival setting, I notice that it played first at Fantasia. In terms of scope, the festival is massive--twenty days from start to finish, which hardly seems possible. My coverage strategy is that I'm going to eschew films destined for wide release (or rather whatever passes for a "wide" release nowadays), mostly in the hopes of providing the only real service a critic can ever provide with regards to a film's financial prospects. There's no better feeling in this gig than championing a movie that needs a few organic champions.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: WHAT JOSIAH SAW, a Tense And Devastating Southern Gothic Tale in Four Parts

An oil company is buying up land around an all but dead American town in the South. One of the last holdouts is the old Graham place on the outskirts. However, it comes with a warning - the land is cursed. At least the locals believe it to be. Tommy Graham lives at the home with his father, the cantankerous and caustic Josiah. Tommy’s brother and sister, Eli and Mary, left home a long time ago; they now live at the opposite ends of the spectrum. Late one night though Josiah gets a visit and a message that sends him on the path of righteousness, much to Tommy’s delight. To make things right they’ve got to fix up the old place and sort out their lives.
MoviesComicBook

All the Moons Review: A New Contender for One of the Great Vampire Movies (Fantasia Film Festival)

While the field of horror films is often bloated with low-effort swings at zombies and ghosts, the vampire subgenre seems to only have a handful of attempts every few years. Sometimes this gets you over-produced studio fare like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter or Priest, but for every two of those is one Only Lovers Left Alive, a film that quickly climbed the ranks among the greats and which recontextualizes the lore and shows it's a subgenre still worth exploring. Igor Legarreta's All the Moons is one of those such attempts, digging more into the humanity than the gore of the premise and delivering a rich and haunting experience as timeless as the monsters themselves.
MoviesFilm Freak Central

Fantasia Fest '21: Baby, Don't Cry

Starring Zita Bai, Boni Mata, Vas Provatakis, Helen Sun. by Walter Chaw Zita Bai stars in and scripts Baby, Don't Cry, a film by Jesse Dvorak that follows a rough few weeks in the life of troubled teen Baby (Bai). Unsuccessfully navigating a dysfunctional home and hostile high-school environment, she meets bad boy Fox (Vas Provatakis) and, in the tradition of stuff like Badlands and Gun Crazy, falls in love and engages in some very bad things--not necessarily in that order. The promise of the piece is that Baby initially seems unfamiliar: a heavily-accented Chinese-American who consoles her loneliness with a habit of filming people and things--perhaps to contextualize them, though more likely to hold them in digital amber, thus negating their immediate threat. The problem is that this promise is largely squandered in a series of repetitive conflicts and resolutions punctuated now and again by hints of magic realism (like her mother sprouting pig ears, or a cartoon fox pacing a car) that, again, are suggestive of a deeper exploration of alienation and loss without the muscle to provide an adequate reckoning with them.

