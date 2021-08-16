100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Skydives To Celebrate Birthday In San Diego

Two San Diego moms got together to create a non-profit organization that operates a coworking space with inclusive kid's programs at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. The Well: Community for Women is a collaborative workspace that helps close the affordability gap of childcare AND provide a place women can work remotely or start a small business of their own with support and resources. The Well has also partnered with other non-profit organizations to offer free services for women transitioning out of traumatic life situations.