Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Skydives To Celebrate Birthday In San Diego

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Posted by 
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A D-Day paratrooper from San Diego celebrated his 100th birthday by skydiving.

kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
721
Followers
475
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Coronado, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Wwii#The Hotel Del Coronado#Coronado High School#San Diego State College#Air Force#The Times Of San Diego#Times#Crossfit Coronado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Two San Diego Moms Opened a Space for Moms to Remote Work with Their Kids

Two San Diego moms got together to create a non-profit organization that operates a coworking space with inclusive kid's programs at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. The Well: Community for Women is a collaborative workspace that helps close the affordability gap of childcare AND provide a place women can work remotely or start a small business of their own with support and resources. The Well has also partnered with other non-profit organizations to offer free services for women transitioning out of traumatic life situations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy