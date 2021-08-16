Sen. Roy Blunt to make appearances in Calwell, Chariton counties Tuesday

CARROLLTON (KMZU) — Sen. Roy Blunt will be making visits in Caldwell and Chariton counties Tuesday. Blunt’s first stop will be 9:45 a.m. at the Little Otter Creek Lake Project site just out outside of Hamilton to discuss the reservoir with local officials. A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted for the reservoir in March to celebrate the 344-acre lake’s ability to provide a source of water for Caldwell County residents.