Tuesday meeting scheduled for Linn County Commission
LINNEUS — The Linn County Commission will conduct a meeting Tuesday. The agenda includes approving minutes from the previous meeting, old and new business, a 9 a.m. meeting with an insurance representative, a 10 a.m. meeting with Brookfield Main Street, the approval of bills and any other business that may arise. The meeting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, in the Linn County Commission Room 103 in Linneus.www.kmzu.com
