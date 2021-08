The first person to be infected with Covid-19 may have been a Wuhan laboratory employee, a World Health Organisation official has claimed.Dr Peter Embarek, the epidemiologist who led the WHO’s four-week investigation into the origins of the virus has said that a probably hypothesis is that a lab employee was infected while taking samples from bats in the field.“This is where the virus jumps directly from a bat to a human,” he told Danish TV2, “in that case, it would then be a laboratory worker instead of a random villager or other person who has regular contact with bats.”He...