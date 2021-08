Will Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) be anything but The Other Two in Season 2 of the comedy? They’re certainly trying to stand out in the trailer. But as you’ll see in the new episodes — the first two drop on August 26 on HBO Max — their younger brother, pop star ChaseDreams (Case Walker) isn’t the only famous family member (though he’s officially entering retirement at the age of 14). Their mother Pat’s (Molly Shannon) daytime talk show is really taking off. She has plenty of fans recognizing her on the street, and when Brooke runs into her ex-boyfriend Lance (Josh Segarra), he tells her he loves Pat’s show.