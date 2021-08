Join on Saturday, August 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and honor the brave pioneer families who braved the journey across the prairie to settle Humboldt County. Enjoy the fun demonstrations, activities for all ages to take part in, and learn about the early men and women of Humboldt County while enjoying tastey treats from our vendor booths. Pre-ticket sales start July 1 and go until the day of the event. Visitors can also purchase tickets the day of at the registration booth. Ticket prices are $10.00 per person and $25.00 per family.