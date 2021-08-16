Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Sustainably Durango: Reducing Carbon Footprint in new ways

By 360Durango.com
360durango.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a lovely conversation yesterday with Andy Hawk, co-founder of Timber Age Systems— one of the newest additions to our local Durango Sustainable Business Guide. They are testing out the notion of what I call “radical localism” as it relates to building materials with a commitment to use “unusable” wood to create Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) from within 100 miles of Durango. Read on for more about this incredible carbon sequestering sustainable business. Our conversation organically transgressed into the power of innovation to transcend “us/them” political and ideological lines. Ultimately, we stumbled upon new definitions of “enough” and what it means to “share”.

www.360durango.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Society
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Business
Durango, CO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Business#Reducing Carbon Footprint#Timber Age Systems#Cross Laminated Timber#Live Creative Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentBevNET.com

Batiste Rhum Is Validated As Carbon Negative Rum

Third Partners’ report analyzed Batiste Rhum’s production process, what it calls the ‘Three R’s’ process of Regenerative Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Responsible Choices. Batiste Rhum’s exclusive use of fresh sugarcane along with specific agricultural techniques captures significant carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, setting the entire process up for a net climate-positive position. Reliance on renewables at major energy consumption points, including solar for electricity and biomass for steam power, minimize carbon output ahead of further sustainability-minded shipping and packaging choices. Third Partners found that the cumulative effect of Batiste Rhum’s ‘Three R’s’ process results in a net reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per bottle.
IndustrySFGate

Airlines commit to reducing carbon emissions as challenges stand in the way

The aviation industry can be a lightning rod for criticism from those who blast its contributions to greenhouse gases and climate change. But in recent months, domestic airlines big and small - passenger and cargo - have announced measures that could muzzle some of the rumblings: a goal to reduce their respective companies' carbon emissions to net-zero within 30 years.
Technologynddist.com

The Carbon Footprint of Delivery with Robots, Automated Vehicles

In the last few years, delivery robots and drones have popped up around the U.S., occasionally rolling, walking or flying up to people’s doorsteps to drop off packages. But one consideration that needs to be addressed before widely adopting autonomous technologies is their environmental impact. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology show that automating residential package transport doesn’t influence the greenhouse gas footprint as much as the delivery van’s size and type.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

The Carbonauts Course Teaches You How to Lower Your Carbon Footprint

Years ago, environmentalism was a niche occupied by people dressed in Birkenstocks and ponchos. Graham Hill founded Treehugger in 2004 to make sustainability sexy, appealing, and comprehensible. Hill described it: "Treehugger is the definitive, modern yet green lifestyle filter." Now we are in the middle of a climate crisis and...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Alternative cement with low carbon footprint developed

Researchers at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in Germany and the Brazilian University of Pará have developed a climate-friendly alternative to conventional cement. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions can be reduced during production by up to two thirds when a previously unused overburden from bauxite mining is used as a raw material. The alternative was found to be just as stable as the traditional Portland cement. The results were published in Sustainable Materials and Technologies.
AgricultureObserver

$10M grant funds study of dairy’s carbon footprint

A $10 million grant aims to help the U.S. dairy industry become at least carbon neutral while supporting farmer livelihoods – providing important insight for New York state, which ranks fourth in milk production nationwide. Quirine Ketterings, professor of animal science in the College of Agriculture and Life Science and...
Houston, TXPosted by
Marisol Gallagher

Houston-based software company RigCLOUD releases Drilling Emissions Reporting to reduce carbon footprint

HOUSTON, TX - Houston-based oil and gas industry's open, cloud-based rig instrumentation and digital operations platform RigCLOUD® recently announced the release of its Drilling Emissions Reports. This new tool is designed to help users optimize engine utilization and significantly reduce their carbon footprint while they are drilling. The RigCLOUD's emissions reporting can be accessed by drillers and operators.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Jackson Family Wines aims to slash carbon footprint in half by 2030

Jackson Family Wines, Sonoma County’s largest wine company, said Tuesday that it would cut its carbon footprint in half by 2030 and become climate positive by 2050 without buying carbon offsets. The Santa Rosa-based wine producer said it would accomplish those goals by continuing to invest in renewable energy, installing...
EnvironmentPosted by
Benzinga

MIT Looks At Sustainability — Net-Zero Carbon

Norfolk Southern isn't just in the business of moving freight, they're in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet. Sustainability is trendy, but how do companies turn trends into action?. Net-Zero Carbon host Danny Gomez and FreightWaves Director of...
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Optimizing Warehousing and Transport Helps Food and Beverage Companies Reduce Carbon Footprint

Industries across all sectors are working to reduce their supply chain carbon footprint to combat climate change. The food distribution industry is one of eight industry supply chains that account for more than 50% of global emissions. The food sector alone accounts for approximately one-quarter of these emissions – the most of any supply chain in the world. Food and beverage companies are working to reduce their carbon footprint and implementing sustainable supply chain management practices to achieve decarbonization across the entire supply chain. Companies are focusing these efforts on all stages of their supply chains, including reducing carbon emissions by optimizing warehousing and distribution solutions.
Energy Industryrics.org

The 75 per cent problem: aluminium’s carbon footprint

Aluminium production generates around 1.1bn tonnes of CO₂ each year. How can we dramatically reduce this and contribute to the global aim of reducing carbon emissions by 75% before 2050?. Energy. Materials and resources. Sustainability. In the latest in a series of articles examining efforts by heavy industries to decarbonise...
Energy IndustryStar-Tribune

Study casts doubt on carbon footprint of blue hydrogen

Wyoming is rapidly emerging as a leader in developing hydrogen, a fuel that could have the potential to all but eliminate the carbon footprint of natural gas — and keep Wyoming’s drilling rigs operating in a low-emissions future. Two types of hydrogen can be generated using natural gas: gray when...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Pacific Quest Partners With Cool Effect For Carbon Neutral Footprint.

HILO, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paicific Quest has partnered with Cool Effect to offset a carbon footprint of over 200 tonnes annually. Cool Effect is a 501c non-profit organization that partners with private and public entities, including 3M, American Airlines, and Sales Force, to offset operational carbon emissions. Cool Effect funds novel emission reduction projects around the world, and provides a transparent, measureable and efficient operation--with 90% of funding directed to new projects.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Fulcrum Equity Partners Offsets Carbon Footprint with Green Places Partnership

Fulcrum will offset 205 metric tons of carbon annually. Fulcrum Equity Partners is excited to announce a new partnership with Green Places, a company dedicated to making sustainability accessible to small businesses. This partnership offsets Fulcrum’s carbon footprint, which in 2021 accounts for 205 metric tons. “Small businesses generate over...
EnvironmentBBC

Firms want help to measure their carbon footprint

Many firms are citing a lack of finance as holding them back from the ability to quantify their carbon footprint. In May, the government called on small businesses to lead the charge and pledge to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. This refers to the total amount of greenhouse...
Environmentmartechseries.com

Global Brands That Are Known for their Sustainable and Eco-friendly Efforts

Thanks to the “Reduce, Reuse, recycle” campaigns of the 90s, most millennials know about the importance of sustainable efforts. Issues like climate change are a serious threat and there has never been a more important time to collectively become aware of how individuals, corporations and businesses can make a change to help boost sustainability.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Kia EV6 Receives Product Carbon Footprint Certification

Kia announced on June 10 that its EV6 has achieved product carbon footprint certification and ‘Carbon Measured’ label from the global climate change and sustainability consultancy the Carbon Trust, becoming the first Korean vehicle manufacturer to achieve the certificate. Electrification is at the forefront of the company's strategy, with 11...
Worldfinchannel.com

Shipping Industry Reduces Carbon Emissions with Space Technology

The FINANCIAL — A UK start-up is using satellite data to develop technology that will help the shipping industry reduce its CO2 emissions. 90% of everything we consume is moved by sea. As world trade continues to grow, there is an increasing number of ships crossing our oceans, each using vast amounts of energy, UKRI notes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy