Sustainably Durango: Reducing Carbon Footprint in new ways

I had a lovely conversation yesterday with Andy Hawk, co-founder of Timber Age Systems— one of the newest additions to our local Durango Sustainable Business Guide. They are testing out the notion of what I call “radical localism” as it relates to building materials with a commitment to use “unusable” wood to create Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) from within 100 miles of Durango. Read on for more about this incredible carbon sequestering sustainable business. Our conversation organically transgressed into the power of innovation to transcend “us/them” political and ideological lines. Ultimately, we stumbled upon new definitions of “enough” and what it means to “share”.