2021 Fall Sports Broadcast Schedule

PENDLETON, Ore. - After what will go down as one of the craziest most unusual years in history, BMCC athletics is excited to welcome back our fall sport athletes to their normal seasons of competition! Fall sports were delayed from starting in 2020 and competed in the spring of 2021. Nearly 60 fall sport athletes moved to Pendleton, OR and are registered for classes at Blue Mountain Community College in pursuit of their collegiate dreams. Men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball all began practices on August 2nd. Men's soccer and volleyball open their seasons on August 18th. Men's soccer on the road to Walla Walla University kicking off at 4pm, while the BMCC volleyball team hosts Walla Walla University starting at 6pm. The women's soccer team opens their season at the NWAC friendlies on August 25th and 26th.