Texas State

Up For Grabs – Busted In Baylor County & Billy Bob’s Texas Tickets

By Dave Diamond
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 5 days ago
Summer may be getting close to being over, but we've got plenty of ways to spend your weekend, and we've got some free passes to get you into them. First up, it's time for the annual Busted in Baylor County motorcycle rally in Seymour, Texas, this Thursday through Sunday. The gates open at 5:00 Thursday evening and the weekend continues through Sunday morning with live music, a BBQ cook-off, bikini and man-bod contests, food and drink booths, Texas Wrestling Federation matches, motorcycle rides and more. Keep listening for your chance to call in and win tickets.

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/
