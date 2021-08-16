Up For Grabs – Busted In Baylor County & Billy Bob’s Texas Tickets

Wichita Falls has many names, but according to Wikipedia we have three nicknames. I literally cannot find one instance of someone referring to us as the third. I didn't really know too much about this one, but I have heard it before. It is apparently from all the way back in the 1920's. It is a slogan used to try and get people to come move to Wichita Falls. "Wichita Falls is the city Where Today’s Dream Is Tomorrow’s Achievement!” It is the City That Faith Built. It is building big because it is people with big men who make the best of big opportunities. All the Southwest is proud of Wichita Falls." That was what was published in the Dallas Morning News in 1921.