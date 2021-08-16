Simple Cornmeal Griddlecakes Recipe

Looking for a new comfort food to enjoy for breakfast? These frugal Cornmeal Griddlecakes are so yummy and make a great breakfast in the fall and winter. If you’ve been around the blog for any amount of time, you probably already know that our family is really into breakfast! There’s nothing wrong with a bowl of cereal if that’s what your family is in to, but in our home, breakfast is a time to gather together, enjoy some hearty food, and talk about the day to come.