State Street Is Ditching Its Manhattan Offices In Ominous Sign For NYC
A major financial institution is planning to vacate its offices in glossy Manhattan towers, dealing a blow to investors' confidence in real estate owners. State Street Corp. plans to move 500 employees out of its Big Apple offices and into coworking spaces, existing offices in the suburbs or to telework, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Boston-based company's decision is the most high-profile example of a financial company leaving its New York City office space entirely due to changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.www.bisnow.com
