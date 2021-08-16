State Street Is Ditching Its Manhattan Offices In Ominous Sign For NYC

New York City's office condo market hit a half-decade low in the first half of the year as certain users bought up their space amid the dip in prices. Condo sales and values were significantly below the market’s five-year average between January and July of this year, likely the lowest point it will get, according to a Rudder Property Group report. The 15 deals that closed over that time frame — down from an average of 23 over the past five years — reflect the market before the vaccine was widely available in the city, Rudder Property Group principal Michael Rudder said in a statement.