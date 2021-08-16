Cancel
Nikki Grahame will be honoured in new C4 show five months after her tragic death aged just 38

By Jessica Gibb
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZB2l_0bTLDX9q00

NIKKI Grahame will be honoured in a new documentary on Channel 4.

The Big Brother star died in April at the age of just 38, following a long battle with anorexia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmKpF_0bTLDX9q00
She was larger than life on Big Brother in 2006 Credit: Rex

Now Channel 4 are set to celebrate her life with a 60-minute film full of archive footage and home movies.

The documentary will also feature interviews with her friends and family,

including her mum Sue.

She said: "Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary.

"It will be tough, but Nikki was one special girl - kind and smart with

the biggest heart - and I know [director] Jane [Preston] and Angel Eye

[Media] will do her proud."

Executive producer Ollie Durrant added: "We are honoured to be making

this important film with Nikki’s family and friends.

"She was an amazingly kind, caring person who despite her own struggles,

worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential

rise of mental health issues in society today.

"We hope this film is a fitting tribute to her legacy."

Nikki was a budding actress and appeared as an extra on EastEnders and had a part on Sky One's Dream Team before finding fame on Big Brother in 2006.

Following Nikki’s death, former Big Brother host Davina McCall was one of many who paid tribute to her.

She wrote on Twitter: "I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki

Grahame x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was

the funniest, most bubbly sweetest girl x. (sic)"

Fellow BB contestant and Nikki's ex-boyfriend Pete Bennett also shared a heartfelt tribute to the reality star who was larger than life.

He said: "She was so funny, dramatic, kind, sweet and princess-like.

"She had on bunny ears when she arrived, and she was like no one I had

ever met before.

"She was such a character. BB7 (Big Brother 7) was one of the biggest

shows they had ever had, and I know most of it was down to Nikki."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxfqY_0bTLDX9q00
Nikki with her ex-boyfriend Pete Bennett Credit: Rex

The US Sun

The US Sun

