Elon, NC

Elon University awards endowed professorships for three faculty members

By Jacob Kisamore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon University named three faculty members to endowed professorships on Monday, Aug. 16 during the opening day ceremony officially beginning the 2021-22 academic year. “Being selected as the recipient of such a professorship is a high honor which indicates that the faculty member is respected for excellence in teaching, scholarship, mentoring students and service to the university,” President Connie Book said.

