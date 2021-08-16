Duke Modifies Safety Measures Regarding Athletic Events

DURHAM, N.C. - The Duke volleyball team defeated North Carolina A&T 3-0 (25-17, 25-26, 25-15) in exhibition action Thursday evening in Cameron Indoor Stadium. "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to compete this evening and to learn more about ourselves as a team", head coach Jolene Nagel said. "We're grateful for NC A&T to visit us so that we all could have this opportunity to compete and play in front of fans. Our team did a good job of serving tough and we also took advantage of opportunities that were presented.