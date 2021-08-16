‘Auburn Family – Football Preseason Kickoff,’ presented by Golden Flake set for Aug. 28
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Football invites the Auburn Family to a preseason kickoff event and open practice on Saturday, Aug. 28. New in 2021, the Auburn Family Football Preseason Kickoff, presented by Golden Flake, will feature a family fun zone and free open practice, allowing fans to catch a sneak peek at the 2021 Auburn Tigers, led by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin, prior to the home opener on Sept. 4.auburntigers.com
