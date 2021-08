You're going to look at some of these photos below, and if you haven't made it to the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo yet, you're definitely gonna want to make it happen. Here's another great reason to get out to the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo- Wednesday, August 4th and Wednesday, August 11th the proceeds from all of the concessions sales and other donations will go towards local Shriners to help with the children's hospital.