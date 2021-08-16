20 Totally Awesome Pipe Cleaner Crafts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. No matter where you live, having any kind of walk-in closet is like a gift from the property gods. A spacious wardrobe that you can walk into and be surrounded by your favorite clothes and shoes? Now that’s a fashion lover’s biggest dream. Stylist and influencer Audree Kate Lopez created a custom wardrobe inside her 750-square-foot apartment in New York’s East Village using — you guessed it! — IKEA. In case you’re like me and are pining for the day when you might have an actual dressing space of your own versus just a builder-basic closet, I found out exactly how she did it.