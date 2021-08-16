110 Discontinued Brands of Coffee

Leon Coffee (shown above), legendary rodeo clown, entertains last year’s crowd at the San Saba Rodeo. This year’s 83rd annual UPRA-CPRA sanctioned rodeo, produced by Cadillac Rodeo Company, will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 20th-21st. The children’s event, “Mutton bustin’,” for 8-years-old and under will start each night at 8:00 p.m; sign-ups are required for these events. Then, professional rodeo contestants will compete in traditional events beginning at 8:00 p.m. Don’t forget about the awesome rodeo parade on Saturday morning, August 21st, starting at 10:00 a.m. in downtown San Saba. As always, the proceeds from the rodeo are used to promote higher education of San Saba County youth.
