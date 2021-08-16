Cancel
Rays sign Robertson to major-league deal

By Bryan Mcwilliam
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays signed former All-Star closer David Robertson to a major-league deal, the team announced. Financial terms of the agreement are unknown at this time. Robertson will immediately report to the Rays' Triple-A team. The 36-year-old right-hander most recently pitched for Team USA at the Summer Olympics, but...

