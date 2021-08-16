Cancel
1240 WJIM

AG Nessel Calls Out Consumers Energy, Insists They ‘Do Better’

By Bobby Guy
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While thanking workers for their efforts to restore power after violent storms, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asks Consumers to issue credit, plan better. Many people spent days without power after strong thunderstorms and even a tornado ripped across the state in early August. Consumers Energy crews went to work almost immediately to restore power to over 250,000 homes and businesses knocked offline. A week later, the work is not entirely finished. As of 8:30 AM Monday morning, more than 67,000 customers remained without power in Michigan.

