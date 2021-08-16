Cancel
Five takeaways from the 49ers-Chiefs: Trey Lance took too many hits

By Niners Nation
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco lost their first preseason game Saturday, and there are plenty of takes to have, but it is early. To be fair, 16 starters didn’t suit up, and just two starters played on defense. The offensive line struggled, letting Trey Lance take too many hits. However, Lance still prevailed...

