Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Beautiful Body Laser

KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathaleen Goves with Beautiful Body Laser discusses the Ultra Slim Methodology. Give them a call today at (636) 519-7700.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Related
Skin Caret2conline.com

Beauty in August

This month beat the heat and stay inside with these amazing beauty products to make you feel great. Earth Kiss has a great line to feel refreshed. Like a precious kiss from Mother Earth to you, our new Earth Kiss Inspirations and Super Naturals ranges of cleansing, skin-nurturing clay and biodegradable bamboo sheet masks are founded on two powerful and natural star ingredients — shilajit and kombucha. We love the Exfoliating Clay Mask with kombucha and charcoal.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Halo & Other Skin Lasers

Countless summers spent soaking up the sun’s rays can take a serious toll on your skin. And after years of UV exposure, you may notice more wrinkles, freckles, brown spots & uneven pigmentation, or sagging skin. Laser treatments offer dramatic, skin-rejuvenating results, but there are many laser procedures to choose...
Designers & CollectionsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fashion find of the week: Sabika Jewelry unveils kaleidoscope of colors, designs for fall/winter collection

Robinson-based Sabika Jewelry has a kaleidoscope of colors and designs planned for its fall/winter collection. In particular, CEO and designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik pulled inspiration from the kaleidoscope’s prism, which she channeled as a representation of diverse beauty. “Joy and diversity were two running themes for me when I designed this...
Skin Careyoubeauty.com

Beauty Products That Are Hot Girl Summer Approved

“Hot Girl Summer” is a term being thrown around all over the internet. Whether you are single, taken, or in a complicated situation, let’s not forget that Hot Girl Summer is all about being the best version of yourself, and doing it just for you!. It’s like that we have...
gentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
HealthUPMATTERS

Robotic laser blasts away fat

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Of the more than 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2018, the second most popular was liposuction with over 240,000 surgeries. Patients with a BMI of 30 or lower are turning to these options to get rid of fat that they cannot otherwise, whether it be from lifestyle or health restrictions, lose.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

15 Best Conditioners for Curly Kids

The curls and coils on the heads of little ones need special care and attention — their hair is delicate, which means the products used on their hair should be just as delicate. Regularly conditioning kid’s hair can help lead to not only bouncy and healthy curls, but also can cut down on the dreaded detangling process — making way for a tear-free hair styling time!
Hair CareWoodlands Online& LLC

Genuine and Affordable Laser Hair Removal Service

Get a leading and premium laser hair removal service from the Mona-Laser MedSpa Company located in Texas, USA. Hair growing all over the body of a woman looks unattractive and does not catch the attention of other people on special occasions, parties, and celebrations. The laser hair removal treatment for the young girls and women at our company makes them very attractive, and charming. Our company uses the modern method of carbon dioxide laser which inhibits the growth of the hair from the hair follicles. Our company has a beauty hair expert who has many years of experience in removing the unwanted hair present on the body of a girl or a woman. There may be hair growing on the face, arms, under the armpits, chest, lips, arms, legs, and on the backside of the body.
Skin CarePosted by
Gadget Flow

SolaWave Wand rechargeable skincare tool offers 4 powerful functions for skin refinements

Fade blemishes and fine lines, boost your skin’s glow, and reveal youthful radiance with the SolaWave Wand rechargeable skincare tool. This four-in-one beauty wand provides a universal skincare experience that delivers microcurrents, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth, and a massage for noninvasive skin enhancements from home. So you can feel more confident in your own skin without harsh chemicals or surgical procedures. Furthermore, it’s simple: switch it on and place it on your forehead, cheeks, jaw, neck, upper lip, or undereye area. Then, glide it across your face using upward and outward movements. Finally, this rechargeable skincare tool is portable. This makes it great for taking on vacations or for a quick pick-me-up at the office.
Skin CareByrdie

Fourth Ray Beauty: Brand Review and Best Products

Establishing an effective skincare line that manages to stay in an affordable price range is no easy feat. Add in only vegan ingredients and it's a whole nother ball game. So when we heard about Fourth Ray Beauty, we instantly wanted to know everything. Founded in 2018 by SEED Beauty (a.k.a. the brand behind favorites like ColourPop Cosmetics and SOL Body), Fourth Ray Beauty intends to create products that today's consumer can stand behind. "We are dedicated to offering exceptionally high-quality and effective skincare, all at an affordable price, so everyone can start their makeup routines with the best skin possible," explains Kalynne Coleman, senior manager, affiliate and publishing marketing, at Fourth Ray Beauty.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy