Turks and Caicos Will Require Visitors 16 and Older to Be Vaccinated Starting Sept. 1
Travelers must also complete a health screening questionnaire and travel authorization form. Turks and Caicos is implementing a vaccine requirement for entry going forward. Starting Sept. 1, all visitors 16 and older will be required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in order to enter the territory, according to the Turks And Caicos Tourist Board. Accepted vaccinations include Pfizer-BioNTech, Astrazeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.www.travelandleisure.com
