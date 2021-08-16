Turks and Caicos Will Require Visitors 16 and Older to Be Vaccinated Starting Sept. 1

Norwegian Cruise Line will require all passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding at least through the end of the year. "Under the guidance of globally recognized public health experts and to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit, we have decided to extend guest vaccination requirements for all sailings through December 31, 2021," Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Guests who are not old enough to be vaccinated will not be allowed on these sailings. However, we eagerly await an expansion of the age criteria for vaccinations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so we can once again welcome these guests back on board.