Fort Worth, TX

Oatly Continues Its Fight to Trademark the Word ‘Barista’

By Maxwell Rabb
 10 days ago
Oatly is slated to finish construction on its third production facility in the US by 2022, but along with building physical plants, the company is engaged in a different uphill climb, as it fights to trademark the term ‘barista.' Oatly’s oat milk product is used in coffee shops to offer an oat version of the traditional dairy barista products, with a foamy texture that lovers of specialty coffees enjoy. The oat milk giant appears determined to try to trademark the word ‘barista’ in a campaign that is going head to head against the dairy industry. The Swedish company is using legal avenues to secure its claim on the word.

