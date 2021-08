If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Aug. 19 has a new No. 1 and three new films after several days of stagnation. Great job, everyone. New to the list is the Netflix original German thriller Black Island (No. 4), the Netflix original true crime documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (No. 7), and the corny 2014 comedy Walk of Shame (No. 10). Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo returns to the top spot, dropping Beckett to No. 2.