Late last week Sony rolled out it’s new PlayStation 5 firmware update in the form of the Public Beta 2.0 which brought with it a wealth of new features including the long-awaited support for M.2 SSD storage and 3D audio for your TV speakers which can now be enabled in the PlayStation Settings section under Sound to name just a few. If you are interested in upgrading your PlayStation 5 with faster solid state drive storage then this quick eight minute tutorial will guide you through the process of how to install a 2TB SSD into your PlayStation 5 games console.