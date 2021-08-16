Steelers Announce Fans Must Wear Masks In Indoor Areas At Heinz Field, Strongly Encouraged For Outdoor Areas

The Pittsburgh Steelers are fresh off their 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. But with Week 1 of the NFL preseason kicking off with a game in Philadelphia against the Eagles next Thursday, there isn’t much time to rest as the Steelers need to get in as much work as possible ahead on next week’s game. With fans scheduled to be in the stands, there should be plenty to report about practice. And when the Steelers are on the field, we will be compiling as much information as to what is going on at practice as we possibly can.