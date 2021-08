The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather drastically during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we gapped lower and then reached below the $65 level. The market then fell towards the $62.50 level before turning around late in the day. The candlestick ended up being a bit of a hammer, and we are sitting just above the 200 day EMA. Those are all of the good signs on this chart, but this looks very weak to say the least. If we bounce a bit from here it is likely that the $65 level should offer a bit of resistance, but quite frankly we have finally broken through major support, something that I had hinted could happen in the next few days most of this week.