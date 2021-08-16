Cancel
Walgreens to issue its own credit cards

Daily Herald
DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Monday introduced its new myWalgreens Credit Card program, which expands the drugstore chain's financial services offerings. Walgreens' program features two credit cards issued by Synchrony Bank. The myWalgreens MasterCard and the myWalgreens Credit Card are the first to reward more personalized well-being choices and offer industry-leading rewards at more than 9,000 Walgreens locations, Walgreens.com, Duane Reade stores, via the Walgreens mobile app and wherever MasterCard is accepted, Walgreens said.

