UPDATE (8/16): The rapper Silento (real name Ricky Hawk) was indicted by a grand jury on four charges, including murder, in connection with the shooting death of his cousin, Billboard reports. The rapper was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It’s unclear when Hawk will next appear in court. ** Silento, the rapper known for his 2015 viral hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday, February 1st, for the alleged murder of his cousin, Frederick Rooks. The DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia confirmed the arrest in a statement,...