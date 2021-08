If you like playing PC games, the chances are you have an ever-growing library on Steam. After all, for most people, it's the go-to online store for video games. If that's you, then you might want to know how to view a list of everything you've purchased, redeemed, and earned on Steam. Whether you're curious how much you've spent over the years, or want to track your profits from selling Steam trading cards, it's easy to find out.