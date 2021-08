On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at approximately 9:50 a.m., a 75-year-old female was struck by a Cadillac SUV as she was attempting to cross North Socrum Loop Road. The SUV was traveling northbound on North Socrum Loop Road near the intersection of Sandpiper’s Way when the vehicle struck the victim, attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, in an area where there is no pedestrian crosswalk. The driver of the Cadillac immediately stopped and remained at the scene.