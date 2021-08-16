Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

TABC Threatens to Pull Licenses in TX Over Vax Requirements

By Brandon Michael
Posted by 
K945
K945
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To say that the COVID-19 pandemic is once again at the core of a health and societal nightmare would be to grossly oversimplify the situation. In Louisiana, where a statewide mask mandate is in place, we are seeing the same fight we saw last year between businesses that clearly post signs at their entrance that state a face mask must be worn to go inside and some potential patrons who are offended that anyone would try to mask them up!

k945.com

Comments / 0

K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Vax#Senate Bill#Tabc Threatens#Pull Licenses#Nation#Restaurant News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Ash Jurberg

No More Liquor? Texas Governor Abbott Threatens To Pull Liquor Licences

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Texas and cases escalate, some businesses are looking to protect their customers by requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Unfortunately for them, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter. Now was as the COVID crisis escalates, Governor Abbott says he will pull the liquor license of any restaurant with vaccine requirements.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

I live in Texas and I am really angry

(CNN) — I live in Austin, Texas, where the school district is just one of several across the state defying Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face masks. I also teach at the University of Texas, where in-person classes start next Wednesday. Thanks to Abbott, the...
Austin, TXkeranews.org

Mask Mandates In Austin Will Stand, At Least Temporarily

The Texas Supreme Court denied a request from Attorney General Ken Paxton to undo a Travis County judge's temporary restraining orders that allow local mask mandates. In its ruling Thursday, the court said Paxton did not have a compelling reason to bypass the appeals process and go straight to the high court.
Texas StatePosted by
Distractify

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announced That He Has COVID-19, but Is He Vaccinated?

As the Delta variant surges across the US, many state and local leaders are putting new restrictions in place to limit the spread of the virus. In other parts of the country, though, leaders are working as hard as possible to make sure that the virus continues to spread, in spite of a vaccine that makes it harder to spread and less deadly. Now, Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas who is opposed to vaccine and mask mandates, has tested positive for COVID-19 himself.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Austin, TXCourthouse News Service

Texas Supreme Court rules absent Democrats can be arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — The Texas Supreme Court ruled late Tuesday that Democratic state representatives denying a quorum can be arrested and returned to Austin by force. This ruling comes after multiple legal challenges from Texas Democrats against Republican efforts to regain a two-thirds presence of lawmakers in the House chamber that is required to conduct legislative business, in order to force through GOP-backed voting restrictions.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Tempers Flare Over Masks in Schools in Louisiana

Tempers flared during a meeting of the Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee in Baton Rouge. The panel wanted to hear from both sides over the mask mandates and other precautions being taken across the state. The big debate focuses on our schools and the mask mandate for students. But...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Here’s How Some Folks Can Get Free Money in Louisiana

Money is now available for small businesses, charity groups and other non-profit agencies in Louisiana. The sign-up process begins today for the coronavirus relief help. This money was set aside by state lawmakers. The state has $10 million dollars for the program. The maximum grant award is $25,000. Small businesses are eligible if they have 50 workers or less. They must also use the money for workforce development linked to economic troubles directly caused by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy