Galway Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisition of MAI Capital Management

By National News Desk
floridanewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Galway Holdings (“Galway”) today announced its investment in MAI Capital Management LLC (“MAI”). The move adds a new business vertical in financial and wealth management services to complement existing business relationships within EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as well other areas of specialization across all Galway platforms.

Comments / 0

