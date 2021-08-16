Samara Weaving Will Never Judge an Influencer Again

In the year 2021, “How are you?” is a loaded question. How are you? How are you? Does anyone really want to know the truth?. And yet, this is, predictably, how my Zoom conversation begins with 24-year-old Grace Van Patten as we rush through introductions on-screen, maintaining a very safe social distance in our respective Brooklyn apartments. Wearing a white tank top and a mix of chunky and delicate gold jewelry (she describes her personal style as “Saturday Night Fever mixed with Urban Cowboy—basically every ’70s John Travolta movie”), Van Patten projects the vibe of the typical 20-something Brooklynite: confident, contemplative, and a bit confined. After she filmed the sensational summer miniseries 9 Perfect Strangers last winter in Byron Bay, Australia, it’s safe to say that the native-born New Yorker is back in her element. But that doesn’t stave off a bit of pandemic-induced wanderlust.