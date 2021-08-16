Cancel
Samara Weaving Will Never Judge an Influencer Again

Cover picture for the articleImagine this: a place on earth untouched by the pandemic. For all of 2020, that place was Byron Bay, Australia: a beach town located in the far-northeastern corner of the state of New South Wales, where there were zero cases of Covid-19 last year. At that time, the actress Samara Weaving was in the midst of filming the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, a show based on author Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. The show follows a motley cast of characters seeking calm and refuge at a wellness center called Tranquillum House, which is run by an enigmatic, cult leader-like Russian woman named Masha, played by Nicole Kidman; it also stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Luke Evans.

