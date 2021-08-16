Ticket holders receive update on new mask policy

The most memorable Minnesota Vikings game I ever attended was when I stood on the sideline and watched Daunte Culpepper dive in for the game-winning touchdown from 20 feet away; an exciting capper to an afternoon spent squinting up at the Metrodome’s tiny jumbotron trying to see what was happening. The Dome is long gone, but its spirit lives on in Madden NFL 22 – though not necessarily in the way EA intends. This year’s version seeks to capture the earsplitting crowd noise that was once the Metrodome’s calling card with new homefield mechanics, and it succeeds… sort of. But while it’s a functional way to experience football, it’s also charmless and frequently strange – the video game equivalent of navigating a concrete concourse under a dirty teflon roof.