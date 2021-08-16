Cancel
Ticket holders receive update on new mask policy

By Teresa Varley
steelers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers season ticket holders received an email on Monday afternoon detailing a new mask policy at Heinz Field that will be in place for the team's preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Aug. 21, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. All fans currently holding a ticket to the game also received the email.

NFLWFMZ-TV Online

The Philadelphia Eagles have updated their mask policy

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles have a released a statement in regards to the updated city guidelines on when masks should be worn. The Eagles are set to open their doors to fans for just the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Thursday night is the teams first preseason game, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLlvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Welcome Season Ticket Holders To Practice In Allegiant Stadium Sunday; Most Fans Wearing Masks

For the first time, Raiders season ticket holders are soaking up the training camp practice scenes of quarterback Derek Carr and others inside Allegiant Stadium Sunday. And they’re wearing masks after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak expressed his dismay over soccer fans not wearing COVID pandemic masks a week ago for the Mexico vs USA Gold Cup soccer match in this stadium.
NFLsteelers.com

Steelers vs. Lions: How to watch/listen to the preseason game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Lions from Heinz Field. National broadcast on NFL Network - Game coverage begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Local broadcast on KDKA-TV (CBS)...
NFLYardbarker

SoFi Stadium Updates Masks Policy, Game Day Guidelines

Following the updated guidelines set by Los Angeles County, SoFi Stadium has updated its game day regimen for people attending games at the new Inglewood venue. L.A. County has issued a mask mandate for what they call “outdoor mega events." That includes anything over 10,000 attendees. As for the new...
NFLUSA Today

Washington announces updated mask policy ahead of preseason home opener

The Washington Football Team is scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the home preseason opener on Friday night at FedEx Field. Ahead of Friday night’s game, Washington announced an updated mask policy for FedEx Field. The team is working in accordance with Prince George’s County on its new mask policy, which is as follows, per Washington’s official website.
NFLsteelers.com

New features for '21 season announced

Steelers football is back in action. While fans watch the team work their way to the ultimate goal of Super Bowl LVI, they'll also get to experience new and exciting opportunities while at Heinz Field and from the comfort of home. With all of the exciting new features we are bringing you, we wanted to share all of the details as the start of the 2021 season approaches.
NFLsteelers.com

Steelers reduce roster to 85 players

The Steelers reduced their roster to the mandatory 85 players on Tuesday, waiving five players following the conclusion of the team's practice at Heinz Field. Those released defensive end Abdullah Anderson, defensive back Stephen Denmark, wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, kicker Sam Sloman, and offensive lineman Brandon Walton. Anderson originally signed...
NFLaudacy.com

Saints announce they will offer refunds for season ticket holders

The New Orleans Saints are reversing course on their refund policy for season ticket holders. After initially not planning to offer refunds for the 2021 season, the Saints announced on Thursday that fans seeking a refund should reach out to their ticket representative by the deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. CT in order to cancel their accounts and be provided a refund.
NFLThe Guardian

New Orleans Saints alter season ticket refund policy amid Covid scrutiny

Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back. The Saints plan to fill the 73,000-seat Superdome for home games this season but have said that, in accordance with various local and state protocols, only fans who wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours before a game may attend.
NFLIGN

Madden NFL 22 Review

The most memorable Minnesota Vikings game I ever attended was when I stood on the sideline and watched Daunte Culpepper dive in for the game-winning touchdown from 20 feet away; an exciting capper to an afternoon spent squinting up at the Metrodome’s tiny jumbotron trying to see what was happening. The Dome is long gone, but its spirit lives on in Madden NFL 22 – though not necessarily in the way EA intends. This year’s version seeks to capture the earsplitting crowd noise that was once the Metrodome’s calling card with new homefield mechanics, and it succeeds… sort of. But while it’s a functional way to experience football, it’s also charmless and frequently strange – the video game equivalent of navigating a concrete concourse under a dirty teflon roof.
NFLcinelinx.com

Madden NFL 22 Shows EA Has Taken Previous Lessons to Heart (Review)

EA Sports has finally released this year’s version of the annual NFL series, but Madden NFL 22 is unlike any of the Maddens that came before. This is our review of Madden NFL 22. It’s officially Madden Season!. This year, EA Sports made it a point to innovate Madden NFL...
NFLdetroitlionspodcast.com

Ep: 350 – Lions Preseason Update – Detroit Lions Podcast

The Detroit Lions preseason game one is over and we are about to head into game two. What better time to check in with one of our favorite new Detroit Lions players, undrafted free agent cornerback, Jerry Jacobs?. Detroit Lions Cornerback Jerry Jacobs New Position. We’re going to discuss Jacobs...
Pittsburgh, PA977rocks.com

Giant Eagle Updating Mask Policy

A local grocery store chain is updating their mask policy. Giant Eagle said late last week that all of their employees are now required to wear masks and are strongly encouraging customers to do the same. The company cited the rising number of COVID cases in the Pittsburgh region and...
NFLchatsports.com

An update on the Eagles’ mask policy

Following a new indoor mask mandate issued by the City of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, the Eagles put out the following statement:. The City of Philadelphia announced earlier today an indoor mask mandate throughout the city, regardless of vaccination status. In accordance with the mandate, the Philadelphia Eagles have updated their health and safety protocols.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

An update on the Eagles’ mask policy

Following a new indoor mask mandate issued by the City of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, the Eagles put out the following statement:. The City of Philadelphia announced earlier today an indoor mask mandate throughout the city, regardless of vaccination status. In accordance with the mandate, the Philadelphia Eagles have updated their health and safety protocols.

